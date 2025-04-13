Baz will no longer start Sunday's game against Atlanta as planned and will instead make his next turn through the rotation Monday versus the Red Sox in Tampa, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are in the midst of a busy period in their schedule, so the team has elected to temporarily add a sixth man to the rotation to afford an additional day of rest for all five of its starting pitchers. Joe Boyle was recalled from Triple-A Durham and will take the hill Sunday, though Topkin suggests that the right-hander is merely making a spot start and will either shift to the bullpen or head back to the minors after the game. Baz now tentatively lines up for two starts during the upcoming week, with his second turn expected to come next Saturday at home versus the Yankees.