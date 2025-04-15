Baz (2-0) earned the win Monday versus Boston, striking out 11 over six one-run innings. He allowed two hits and no walks.

Baz was utterly dominant in this 98-pitch outing, generating an incredible 17 whiffs to set a new career best in Ks at 11. The only blemish on the right-hander's performance was a solo shot hit by Kristian Campbell in the third inning. Baz now sports a 1.42 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB across 19 innings. The 25-year-old faces another tough lineup in his next start, currently projected to be against the Yankees at home this weekend.