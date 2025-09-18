Baz (10-12) earned the win Thursday over the Blue Jays, allowing two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings. He struck out four.

After giving up five runs in just 2.1 innings against the Cubs his last time out, Baz bounced back with an impressive showing against the Blue Jays with his second scoreless outing in his last four starts. It's been an up-and-down year overall for the 26-year-old Baz, who sports a 4.99 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 173:61 K:BB through 30 starts (162.1 innings). He's currently lined up to face the Orioles on the road his next time out.