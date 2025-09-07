Baz did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over five innings.

Baz allowed two runs in the fourth inning but was otherwise sharp, throwing 55 of 82 pitches for strikes while racking up 17 whiffs. The 26-year-old has turned in two quality starts over his past three outings, giving up just five earned runs with a 21:5 K:BB in that span. He'll carry a 4.94 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 164:57 K:BB across 155 innings into a road matchup with the Cubs next weekend.