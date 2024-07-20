Bradley (5-4) earned the win against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out five over seven scoreless innings.

The only hit Bradley allowed was a leadoff double to Ben Rice, and he concluded his outing by retiring 11 consecutive batters. The 23-year-old has now tossed seven scoreless frames in back-to-back starts and has yielded two earned runs or fewer in eight straight. He owns a 2.63 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 90:26 K:BB across 75.1 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Reds next week.