Bradley (4-4) earned the win against the Guardians on Friday, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings.

Bradley dominated one of the best lineups in baseball, generating 15 swinging strikes on 97 pitches and retiring 10 straight hitters at one point. He has now logged back-to-back quality starts and has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his past seven outings. The 23-year-old heads into the All-Star break with an impressive 2.90 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 85:24 K:BB over 68.1 innings this season.