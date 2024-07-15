The Rays have selected Gillen with the 18th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A prep infielder from Texas, Gillen needed shoulder surgery as a sophomore and dealt with a knee injury as a junior, but he has always had a great hit tool and he started to hit for power as a senior. The 6-foot-2 lefty hitter is a plus runner whose speed has been trending up and he projects for at least above-average power. It's a weak crop of prep hitting prospects, and Gillen might be the safest bet to hit, although his defense is more of a question. His below-average arm is a liability at any position, let alone shortstop, so the hope is that he can make it work in left field.