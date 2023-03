The Rays acquired Locey from the Rockies on Tuesday for a player to be named later or cash considerations, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Locey was part of the package that the Rockies got from the Cardinals for Nolan Arenado back in 2021. The 24-year-old right-hander has yet to appear in a major-league game and struggled to a 6.22 ERA in 102.2 innings last season between High-A and Double-A.