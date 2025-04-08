Triple-A Durham placed Morgan on the 7-day injured list with a quad injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

Morgan didn't necessarily master Double-A as a hitter (102 wRC+) in 21 games last year, but with fellow Rays first base prospects Xavier Isaac (elbow) and Will Simpson being Double-A ready, Morgan was pushed to Triple-A. He is one of the best defensive first basemen in the world, and an excellent contact hitter, but Morgan's power is fringe-average at best, so he has very clear strengths and weaknesses.