Rays' Trevor Martin: Demoted to Durham

The Rays optioned Martin to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay recalled Martin from Triple-A on May 15, but he went unused out of the bullpen for more than a week and a half before making a three-inning long-relief appearance in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Baltimore after starter Griffin Jax (back) made an early exit. Since Martin was unlikely to be available for another day or two after the 52-pitch outing, the Rays opted to swap him off the 26-man active roster in favor of a fresh relief arm in right-hander Jonathan Heasley, who was called up from Durham.