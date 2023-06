Peters (oblique) has gone 7-for-30 with two extra-base hits, three stolen bases and 7:8 BB:K in eight games since being activated from Double-A Montgomery's 7-day injured list May 25.

The 23-year-old outfielder missed approximately five weeks due to the oblique strain. Over 78 plate appearances with Montgomery in 2023, Peters is slashing .242/.385/.403 with two home runs and six stolen bases.