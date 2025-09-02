Johnson has a 2.66 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 132:36 K:BB in 101.1 innings for Double-A Montgomery.

Johnson has set a carer high in innings this year with time to spare, and he is also on pace to best his ratios from his breakout 2024 season. The big question with the 6-foot-6 righty coming into the year was the quality of his changeup, as he mostly relied on his plus fastball and plus slider a year ago. However, his changeup has kept lefties in check this year (0.97 WHIP, .172 average against), and Johnson is now looking like a future mid-rotation starter. He may get a taste of Triple-A to close out the year and will likely head to Triple-A to begin 2026.