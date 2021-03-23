Glasnow utilized the slider he's been working on developing this spring with great effectiveness during an 85-pitch outing in an intrasquad game Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. "Today was by far the best day my slider's been -- like, by a million," Glasnow said. "So I'm super comfortable with it. ... And it was just easier to throw for strikes, too. Just like a little shift, pretty easy, so I'm encouraged by it."

The Opening Day starter also received accolades from pitching coach Kyle Snyder, who oversaw the outing, for his fastball, changeup and curveball, but the slider stood out due to the low 90s velocity Glasnow achieved with it following a tweak on his grip. The pitch also displayed more horizontal movement on it Monday than it had during a recent start against Atlanta, and Glasnow will have one more chance to refine it ahead of the regular season Saturday in his final Grapefruit League start.