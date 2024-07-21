The Rays recalled Zuber from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Tampa Bay added Zuber to its 40-man roster over the All-Star break, and the righty reliever will now make his return to the big leagues for the first time since 2021 after getting recalled. Zuber missed all of the 2022 season and a large chunk of the 2023 campaign while he battled shoulder impingement syndrome, but he's been healthy and effective since joining the Rays on a minor-league deal in mid-May. Over 21.2 innings out of the Durham bullpen, Zuber logged a 2.49 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB.