The Rays selected Zuber's contract Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham.

The transaction would seem to be related to the Rays wanting to prevent Zuber from exercising an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract. The 29-year-old reliever holds a 2.49 ERA and 29:6 K:BB over 21.2 innings this season at Durham. He hasn't appeared in the majors since 2021.