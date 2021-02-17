Diaz reportedly worked on his agility this offseason after experiencing a power drain and struggling some with his defense in 2020, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 29-year-old's .307 average and .428 on-base percentage were essentially above reproach, but his anemic .386 slugging percentage was largely the byproduct of Diaz lacing just five extra-base hits (three doubles, two home runs) across 138 plate appearances. A hamstring injury also plagued Diaz throughout all of September, and he was limited to just one start at third base when he returned for the postseason because of concerns about his range. The fruits of Diaz's offseason labor will have a chance to reveal themselves during spring training, when his primary spot in the infield should be determined.