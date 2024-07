The Rays placed Diaz (personal) on the restricted list Saturday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Diaz was away from the Rays during Friday's game against the Yankees tending to a personal matter, and it remains unclear when he might return as he moves to the restricted list. In the meantime, Isaac Paredes will take over as the Rays' first baseman, and Curtis Mead will come up from Triple-A Durham to provide Tampa Bay with some additional infield depth.