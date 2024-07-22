Littell (3-7) took the loss Monday against the Yankees, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Littell surrendered three home runs in this one, including back-to-back from Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe in the second inning. The 28-year-old has now allowed a home run in 11 of his past 12 starts, limping to a 5.49 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 55:12 K:BB during that stretch. The right-hander boasts an elite 4.95 K/BB that ranks in the 94th percentile, but he will need to limit home runs to find consistency. Littell will look to bounce back his next time out, currently scheduled for this weekend against Cincinnati.