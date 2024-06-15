Littell (2-5) yielded seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and a walk over two innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against Atlanta.

Atlanta jumped all over Littell right out of the gate, tallying five runs in the first and two more in the second. It was Littell's shortest outing of the year and he saw his ERA jump from 3.63 to 4.24 in the process. Over his last six starts, he's posted a 5.79 ERA in 31.2 frames. Still looking for his first win since May 11, Littell's next start is projected to be in Minnesota.