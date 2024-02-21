Littell is expected to serve as a starter for the entire 2024 season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Littell made the transition from reliever to starter in the middle of the 2023 season, and he managed a 3.41 ERA across 71.1 innings in the latter role. With the Rays down several starters to begin the 2024 campaign, he'll be counted on in the rotation, but the team is also planning on him sticking in a starting role for the entirety of the campaign. That could change if he falters and either Shane Baz (elbow) or Jeffrey Springs (elbow) can return, but neither is likely to occur until the summer months at the earliest.