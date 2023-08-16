Littell (2-4) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out five without walking a batter over 5.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Giants.

Littell came up an out short of a quality start against his former team, but he didn't get much help from his offense. This was his fourth straight turn as a traditional starter, and he's allowed seven runs over 22.2 innings in that span, adjusting to the role admirably. The right-hander is at a 3.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 41:6 K:BB through 47.1 innings over 20 appearances (seven starts) between the Rays and the Red Sox this year. Littell is projected for a road start versus the Angels over the weekend, and he should have some staying power in the rotation following news of Shane McClanahan's imminent season-ending Tommy John surgery.