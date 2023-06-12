Littell (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday and has made three appearances thus far, covering two innings and allowing four earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out one batter.

Littell is working his way back from a bout with right shoulder inflammation, an issue that resulted in his placement on the 15-day injured list May 24. Before picking up the injury, Littell was a fringe member of the Rays' 40-man roster, so he likely won't be assured a spot in the big-league bullpen once he's formally activated. Littell hasn't helped his cause by having pitched ineffectively thus far during his rehab assignment.