Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated that Duvall (wrist) will be activated Friday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

That's the first day Duvall is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list. He showed well on the farm while completing his recovery from an April 10 wrist fracture, posting an .845 OPS with two home runs and a double in seven rehab games at Triple-A Worcester. The 34-year-old outfielder was off to a massive start with the Red Sox before suffering the early-season injury.