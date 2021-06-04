Workman allowed one run on one hit and struck out two in the ninth inning during Thursday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

Workman served up Yuli Gurriel's ninth-inning home run while making his season debut for Boston. He was set to exercise an opt-out clause in his contract, but the Red Sox purchased Workman's contract and placed him on the active roster. The 32-year-old Workman, who began his career in Boston, was once a key member of the Red Sox's bullpen. The Red Sox could use an additional consistent arm for late-inning work, but Workman is expected to serve in low-leverage roles for now, as he did Thursday.