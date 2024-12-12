The Yankees traded Narvaez to the Red Sox on Wednesday in exchange for Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz and international signing bonus pool money, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Narvaez appeared in six games for the Yankees in 2024, during which he went 3-for-13 at the plate with six strikeouts. However, he slashed .254/.370/.412 with 58 RBI and nine stolen bases in Triple-A, and he should have a solid chance to supplant Mickey Gasper as Boston's backup catcher during spring training. Enmanuel Valdez was designated for assignment in order to make room on the 40-man roster for Narvaez.