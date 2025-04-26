Narvaez isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Narvaez will take a seat after hitting a solo home run and striking out twice Thursday, which will allow Blake Sabol to start behind the plate and bat eighth.
