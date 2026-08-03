Orioles' Carlos Narvaez: Moving on to Baltimore

The Orioles acquired Narvaez, right-handers Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, outfielder Enddy Azocar and a player to be named later from the Red Sox on Monday in exchange for catchers Adley Rutschman (wrist), Jake Rogers and cash, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Though he had faded into a timeshare behind the plate in Boston with Connor Wong, Narvaez should settle in as the new No. 1 backstop for the Orioles, at least until Samuel Basallo (shoulder) makes his return from the injured list. Narvaez delivered a serviceable .725 OPS with 15 home runs over 118 games in his first full big-league campaign in 2025, but he's seen both his power and contact rate tail off dramatically in 2026. The 27-year-old slashed just .187/.260/.275 with a .088 ISO and 33.5 percent strikeout rate over 197 plate appearances with Boston this season.