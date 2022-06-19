Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over St. Louis.

Vazquez doubled and scored in the seventh inning before putting the Red Sox up 6-1 with his three-run shot in the eighth. It was his third home run of the year and first since May 24. He'd been stuck in an 8-for-47 (.170) slump through 12 games in June entering Sunday's contest. Vazquez is now slashing .271/.315/.388 with 14 extra-base hits and 27 RBI.