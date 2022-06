Seabold (pectoral) was activated off the injured list and started Thursday for Triple-A Worcester. He allowed two hits and three walks while striking out two over three scoreless innings.

With Garrett Whitlock (hip) added to the injured list, there could be an opening for Seabold, who started one game for Boston in 2021. Whitlock was scheduled to start Sunday, which would be too soon for Seabold after he threw Thursday, but he's one option should Whitlock miss multiple turns.