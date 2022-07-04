Seabold was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
Seabold made two starts during his time with the major-league club, and he'll be sent down following Sunday's outing. After allowing seven runs in 4.2 innings against the Blue Jays on June 27, he fared much better against the Cubs on Sunday, giving up just one run in four innings. However, the right-hander will head back to the minors after Kutter Crawford was recalled Monday.
