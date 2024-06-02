Criswell (3-2) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five-plus innings. He struck out five.

He gave up a leadoff double to Matt Vierling and watched him come around to score, then had Vierling rip another two-bagger off him to begin the fifth inning, but Criswell shut down the Detroit offense in between. It was a strong rebound from the right-hander after he got tagged for seven runs in his next outing, and Criswell will take a 3.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 41:10 K:BB through 43.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road next weekend against the White Sox.