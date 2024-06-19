Hamilton (side) will start at shortstop and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Hamilton is back in the lineup after he was withheld from the starting nine Tuesday due to the left side injury he suffered in Monday's 7-3 win in the series opener. Despite opening Tuesday's 4-3 victory on the bench, Hamilton still made an impact with his legs, entering the game as a pinch runner in the eighth inning and contributing a stolen base and a run. With Hamilton checking out fine following his brief cameo Wednesday, he'll get the green light to start the series finale and will occupy a prominent spot in the batting order.