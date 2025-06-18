Red Sox's David Hamilton: Drawing third straight start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton will start at second base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Hamilton will pick up his third consecutive start at the keystone and has been an early beneficiary of Sunday's trade that sent Rafael Devers to San Francisco. His playing time could begin to dry up by the weekend, however, as the Red Sox are preparing to welcome another everyday player in Wilyer Abreu (oblique) from the injured list. Abreu's return will create a logjam in the outfield that could result in Roman Anthony seeing more starts at designated hitter and Kristian Campbell moving back to second base.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Starts at second base•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Steals two bags in loss•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Steals base as pinch runner•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Gets another start•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Steals base in loss•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Belts home run in loss•