Hamilton will start at second base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Hamilton will pick up his third consecutive start at the keystone and has been an early beneficiary of Sunday's trade that sent Rafael Devers to San Francisco. His playing time could begin to dry up by the weekend, however, as the Red Sox are preparing to welcome another everyday player in Wilyer Abreu (oblique) from the injured list. Abreu's return will create a logjam in the outfield that could result in Roman Anthony seeing more starts at designated hitter and Kristian Campbell moving back to second base.