Hamilton is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth Thursday against the Twins.

Hamilton is one of the fastest prospects in the game, and he stole a base and scored a run as a pinch runner Wednesday after getting called up from Triple-A Worcester. The 25-year-old lefty hitter posted a .255/.339/.486 slash line with 11 home runs and 27 steals in 52 games at Triple-A. He will be sharing middle-infield work with Enrique Hernandez, Christian Arroyo and Pablo Reyes in the short term.