Hamilton is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.
After stealing a pair of bases in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Dodgers to bring his total to 25 on the season, Hamilton will get a chance to rest his legs in the series opener in Colorado. Jamie Westbrook will enter the lineup in Hamilton's stead, batting ninth while manning second base.
