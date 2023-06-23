Hamilton went 1-for-3 in Thursday's 6-0 loss to Minnesota.

Hamilton made his first MLB start and logged his first career hit in the eighth inning. Pablo Reyes, who had been dealing with abdominal soreness, started at second base but was removed in the fourth inning, suggesting the soreness returned. If Reyes needs time on the injured list, Hamilton and all his speed could remain up with the Red Sox and get additional starts at shortstop.