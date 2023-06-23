Hamilton went 1-for-3 in Thursday's 6-0 loss to Minnesota.
Hamilton made his first MLB start and logged his first career hit in the eighth inning. Pablo Reyes, who had been dealing with abdominal soreness, started at second base but was removed in the fourth inning, suggesting the soreness returned. If Reyes needs time on the injured list, Hamilton and all his speed could remain up with the Red Sox and get additional starts at shortstop.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Gets first MLB start•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Steals base in debut•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Called up from Worcester•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Could get call-up Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Activated off IL•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Out with thumb sprain•