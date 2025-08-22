Hamilton went 1-for-3 with two walks, one stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

Hamilton was recalled from Triple-A Worcester earlier in the day and delivered a strong effort in his first game back in the big leagues. The infielder is a candidate for playing time in the middle infield, especially with Ceddanne Rafaela in line for more usage in the outfield while Wilyer Abreu (calf) is on the injured list. Hamilton's speed is his best asset -- he has 18 steals on 22 attempts in the majors this season despite slashing a meager .178/.240/.267 across 148 plate appearances.