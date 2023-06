Hamilton served as pinch runner, stole a base and scored a run in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Twins.

Hamilton was called up from Triple-A Worcester after Pablo Reyes (abdomen) sustained an injury. Hamilton could get some starts at short, given the shaky defense of Enrique Hernandez, who started Wednesday. If so, Hamilton will provide a boost on the base paths. The 25-year-old stole 71 bases in 2022 at Double-A Portland and registered 27 over 52 games for the WooSox this season.