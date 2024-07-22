Hamilton went 1-for-4 with two steals in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

Hamilton singled his first time up to lead off the second inning and wound up stealing second and third but was left stranded. Sunday was his fifth game this year stealing multiple bases, and he now finds himself in a tie for third with 25 steals this season. The 26-year-old has yet to break through as an everyday player for the Red Sox, as he's been finding himself sitting against lefties. Hamilton has shown plenty of improvement after struggling mightily in a brief taste of the majors last year. He's now slashing .270/.323/.407 with five homers, 17 RBI, 34 runs and a 15:57 BB:K in 220 plate appearances.