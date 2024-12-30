Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Monday that he expects Whitlock (elbow) to pitch most, if not all, of the 2025 season, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Breslow lumped Whitlock together with Lucas Giolito (elbow) in discussing the rehabs of the two pitchers, and Giolito should have the better shot of the two to be ready for Opening Day since he had his internal brace procedure two months earlier. Although, Whitlock could be used in relief in 2025, which could conceivably shorten his timetable.
