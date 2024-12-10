Red Sox chief of baseball operations Craig Breslow suggested Whitlock (elbow) could be used as a multi-inning reliever in 2025, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports, "He was very successful in a multi-inning leverage role, to the point that he was a real weapon that Alex (Cora) could deploy," Breslow said.

Whitlock underwent an internal bracing procedure last May and may best be deployed out of the bullpen. Following a successful 2021 as a multi-inning reliever, Whitlock spent the next three seasons in a hybrid starter/reliever role but dealt with injuries. As the Red Sox talk about adding a front-end starter this offseason, it makes sense from a health and workload-management perspective for Whitlock to work out of the bullpen in 2025. In four seasons as a reliever, Whitlock has a 2.65 ERA and 10.2 K/9 ratio over 132.2 innings.