Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Tuesday that the team is undecided on what role Whitlock (elbow) will fill in 2025, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Breslow added that he does plan to define Whitlock's role eventually, but factoring into the decision will be what happens with other potential pitching additions the club makes this offseason. Whitlock underwent an internal brace procedure in May and is likely to get a late start to 2025 regardless of the role he fills, although the rehab would take longer if the Red Sox elect to stretch him out to be in the rotation.