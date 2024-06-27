The Red Sox optioned Campbell to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Campbell's stay with the Red Sox lasted for just three days, with the right-handed reliever getting tagged for three earned runs while recording just one out in his lone appearance in Monday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays. The 26-year-old has been effective in his 11 appearances with Worcester this season, logging a 2.19 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 12.1 innings. Despite his lack of success in the big leagues this season, Campbell should still rank near the top of the list for a call-up when the Red Sox require an extra bullpen arm.