The Red Sox optioned Campbell to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Campbell's stay with the Red Sox lasted for just three days, with the right-handed reliever getting tagged for three earned runs while recording just one out in his lone appearance in Monday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays. The 26-year-old has been effective in his 11 appearances with Worcester this season, logging a 2.19 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 12.1 innings. Despite his lack of success in the big leagues this season, Campbell should still rank near the top of the list for a call-up when the Red Sox require an extra bullpen arm.
More News
-
Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Activated and optioned•
-
Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Placed on injured list•
-
Red Sox's Isaiah Campbell: Rough series against O's•