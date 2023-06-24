Paxton (knee) believes he'll be able to make his next schedule start next week, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Paxton told reporters that he also felt the soreness in his knee in his last start against Minnesota. He exited the start after giving up one run over four innings with three strikeouts and one walk against the White Sox on Saturday. The left-hander has dealt with injuries for the overwhelming majority of his career, and Boston will likely take every precaution before deeming him ready to go in that next outing. For now, the southpaw should be considered day-to-day.