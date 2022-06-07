Paxton (elbow) might throw off a mound next week, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Paxton continues to long toss and play catch, which generated optimism about returning to the mound. "Hopefully, by the end of this week, he continues his progress and hop on the mound probably next week," Boston manager Alex Cora said. The left-handed Paxton is returning from Tommy John surgery he underwent in April 2021. He had been throwing bullpen sessions in April but was set back by posterior elbow soreness before resuming a throwing program May 18.