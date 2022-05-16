Manager Alex Cora said Monday that Paxton (elbow) continues to receive regular treatment and has yet to be cleared for throwing, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Paxton appeared to be making strong progress in his recovery from April 2021 Tommy John surgery after he was cleared to throw bullpen sessions late in spring training, but he's been idle for about two weeks now after experiencing posterior elbow soreness during his rehab program. The Red Sox will wait and see how Paxton responds to treatment before clearing him for activity again, but the recent layoff could require him to essentially restart his buildup program rather than picking up where he left off prior to the setback. Despite some early optimism that Paxton might be ready to come off the 60-day injured list in June shortly after he's first eligible, the veteran southpaw may now be trending toward a return at some point after the All-Star break.