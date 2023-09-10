Boston placed Paxton on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right knee inflammation, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Paxton was supposed to start on extra rest Tuesday against the Yankees, but he has now been shut down for the final three weeks of the 2023 regular season due to lingering knee trouble. The veteran left-hander had surrendered 17 runs -- 16 earned -- over his last three outings covering just 9.2 innings. Nick Pivetta is expected to fill his rotation spot the rest of the way.