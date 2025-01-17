The Red Sox and Duran avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.75 million contract with an $8 million club option for 2026 on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The club option could escalate up to $12 million based on where Duran finishes in the 2025 American League MVP voting. This was the first of four arbitration years for Duran, as he earned an extra year as a Super 2 qualifier. The 28-year-old slashed .285/.342/.492 with 21 home runs and 34 stolen bases for the Red Sox in 2024.