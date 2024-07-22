Duran went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.

Duran gave the Red Sox a quick 2-0 lead after taking James Paxton deep just three pitches into the game. He later piled on more with a two-run double off Evan Phillips in the ninth that helped the Red Sox mount a mini surge that ultimately fell short. Duran now has 12 hits over his last 21 at-bats and has recorded multiple hits in six of his last eight games. The 27-year-old is in the midst of a breakout campaign and is now slashing .290/.350/.500 with 12 homers, 48 RBI, 67 runs, 22 steals and a 36:101 BB:K in 453 plate appearances.