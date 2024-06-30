Duran went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

Duran chased Matt Waldron from the game when he hit a knuckleball around the pesky pole in the fifth inning. For the third time this month, Duran has gone deep in back-to-back games. He now has six home runs in June after only hitting three over his first 61 games. Duran's tied with Bobby Witt for the fifth-best WAR in MLB this season at 4.3. His breakout campaign continues, hitting .288/.350/.491 with nine homers, 39 RBI, 57 runs, and 20 stolen bases.